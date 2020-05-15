Ontario greenlights post-production, animation reopenings

But filming and other on-site activities aren't part of the beginning of the first phase of reopenings permitted by the provincial government.
By Lauren Malyk
21 mins ago
Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

But filming and other on-site activities aren’t part of the beginning of the first phase of reopenings permitted by the provincial government.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN