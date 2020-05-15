Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for May 5 to 11, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian continue to lead, while Upload and Defending Jacob land spots on the Digital Original list.
For the week of May 5 to 11, new contenders such as Upload and Defending Jacob claimed spots on the Digital Original list. Notably, Upload earned an average of 2,809,145 demand expressions, landing the Vancouver-shot comedy at #3, while Defending Jacob (#4) attracted 2,587,445 expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 4,797,450 avg. demand expressions
2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 4,424,979
3. Upload (Amazon Prime Video): 2,809,145
4. Defending Jacob (Apple TV+): 2,587,445
5. Ozark (Netflix): 2,559,428
6. The Last Kingdom (Netflix): 2,395,214
7. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,337,696
8. The Good Fight (W Network): 2,293,324
9. Titans (Netflix): 2,265,401
10. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,263,352
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Saturday Night Live: 5,099,789 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 4,797,450
3. 90 Day Fiance: 4,720,275
4. The Mandalorian: 4,424,979
5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,397,361
6. Outlander: 4,250,651
7. Rick and Morty: 4,073,952
8. Game Of Thrones: 3,886,983
9. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 3,505,828
10. My Hero Academia: 2,484,123
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of May 5 to 11, 2020.
Image of Defending Jacob courtesy of Apple TV+