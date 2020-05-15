Hot Docs ’20: Children of the Mist, Ojiibikaan take forum prizes
Canadian doc Ojiibikaan was awarded the Corus-Hot Docs Forum Pitch Prize at the virtual Hot Docs Forum, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize.
Canadian doc Ojiibikaan was awarded the Corus-Hot Docs Forum Pitch Prize at the virtual Hot Docs Forum, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN