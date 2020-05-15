French-language content teams reorganize as Bell closes V deal

Effective immediately, Suzane Landry, Bell Media VP, French-language content development and programming, has made three new appointments.
By Lauren Malyk
56 mins ago

Effective immediately, Suzane Landry, Bell Media VP, French-language content development and programming, has made three new appointments.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN