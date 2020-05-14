WildBrain revenue dips 11%, dedicates $25M to growth

The new financing has a special focus on the AVOD business at WildBrain Spark, even though the division's revenue was down 36% due to COVID-19 and YouTube's ad changes.
By Alexandra Whyte
21 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen

