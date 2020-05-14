In brief: CFF, Super Channel unveil 2020 industry series
Plus, NSI names Manitoba Content Creators Development Accelerator participants, Band Ladies rock out with Highball.TV and more.
Plus, NSI names Manitoba Content Creators Development Accelerator participants, Band Ladies rock out with Highball.TV and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN