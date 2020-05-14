How ‘bizarre serendipity’ brought Dan Aykroyd to Hotel Paranormal
Inside the making of Blue Ant and Saloon's new paranormal series, which, after landing its star performer, weathered COVID challenges to reach the finish line ahead of its May 15 premiere.
Inside the making of Blue Ant and Saloon’s new paranormal series, which, after landing its star performer, weathered COVID challenges to reach the finish line ahead of its May 15 premiere.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN