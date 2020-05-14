How ‘bizarre serendipity’ brought Dan Aykroyd to Hotel Paranormal

Inside the making of Blue Ant and Saloon's new paranormal series, which, after landing its star performer, weathered COVID challenges to reach the finish line ahead of its May 15 premiere.
By Jordan Pinto
20 mins ago
unnamed

Inside the making of Blue Ant and Saloon’s new paranormal series, which, after landing its star performer, weathered COVID challenges to reach the finish line ahead of its May 15 premiere.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN