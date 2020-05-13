Shaftesbury reveals its kids development, production slate
Kids and family exec Jennifer McCann shares the prodco's strategy to build on legacy brands and how they've had to shift gears during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kids and family exec Jennifer McCann shares the prodco’s strategy to build on legacy brands and how they’ve had to shift gears during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN