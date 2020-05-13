BGM expands children’s slate with first post-Kew commission

TVO has ordered the pre-school series Abby's Farm, the prodco's first greenlight since it was acquired by DATSIT Sphere in March.
By Jordan Pinto
25 mins ago
BackyardBeats_GFORCE

TVO has ordered the pre-school series Abby’s Farm, the prodco’s first greenlight since it was acquired by DATSIT Sphere in March.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN