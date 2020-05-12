Quiver Entertainment buys Kew Media Distribution library

The company led by Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz is buying the catalogue following the collapse of KMD's parent company.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
handshake 4

The company led by Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz is buying the catalogue following the collapse of KMD’s parent company.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN