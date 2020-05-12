Quiver Entertainment buys Kew Media Distribution library
The company led by Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz is buying the catalogue following the collapse of KMD's parent company.
The company led by Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz is buying the catalogue following the collapse of KMD’s parent company.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN