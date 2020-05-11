Murdoch Mysteries lives on at CBC

The pubcaster renewed the procedural drama for a 14th season, with star Yannick Bisson telling fans it 'might be a little different' than previous seasons.
By Kelly Townsend
45 mins ago
murdoch-mysteries-13

The pubcaster renewed the procedural drama for a 14th season, with star Yannick Bisson telling fans it ‘might be a little different’ than previous seasons.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN