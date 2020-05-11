Murdoch Mysteries lives on at CBC
The pubcaster renewed the procedural drama for a 14th season, with star Yannick Bisson telling fans it 'might be a little different' than previous seasons.
The pubcaster renewed the procedural drama for a 14th season, with star Yannick Bisson telling fans it ‘might be a little different’ than previous seasons.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN