Ottawa unveils details on $500M Heritage emergency funds

Roughly $115 million will be distributed to Canada's audiovisual sector through Telefilm and CMF, while Canadian Heritage will devote $198.3 million to arts and culture.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Roughly $115 million will be distributed to Canada’s audiovisual sector through Telefilm and CMF, while Canadian Heritage will devote $198.3 million to arts and culture.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN