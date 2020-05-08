Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for April 28 to May 4, 2020 Star Wars: The Clone Wars lands at #1, followed by The Mandalorian at #2 and Ozark at #3.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars earned an average of 4,618,700 demand expressions for the week of April 28 to May 4, landing the series at #1 on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts. Meanwhile, The Midnight Gospel (#5) and Defending Jacob (#6) were among the new entrants on the Digital Original list.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 4,618,700 avg. demand expressions

2. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,207,092

3. Ozark (Netflix): 2,737,983

4. The Last Kingdom (Netflix): 2,724,747

5. The Midnight Gospel (Netflix): 2,409,192

6. Defending Jacob (Apple TV+): 2,403,685

7. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,382,439

8. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,360,141

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,271,824

10. Money Heist (Netflix): 2,240,726

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 4,618,700 avg. demand expressions

2. Saturday Night Live: 4,588,696

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine:4,514,770

4. Game Of Thrones: 4,369,140

5. 90 Day Fiance: 4,346,994

6. Rick And Morty: 4,014,370

7. Outlander: 3,886,244

8. Killing Eve: 3,502,779

9. Westworld: 3,485,360

10. My Hero Academia: 3,355,464

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of April 28 to May 4, 2020.

