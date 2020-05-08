COVID-19 contributes to tough Q1 for Spin Master
Revenue dipped 4.9% to US$227.3 million, offset partially by growth in construction toys, games and puzzles.
Revenue dipped 4.9% to US$227.3 million, offset partially by growth in construction toys, games and puzzles.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN