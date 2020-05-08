Cineplex delays Q1, says Cineworld ‘remains committed’ to deal

The Canadian exhibitor said both parties are working to bring the mega-deal to fruition by June 30.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
Cineplex pic from MiC

The Canadian exhibitor said both parties are working to bring the mega-deal to fruition by June 30.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN