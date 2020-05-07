WildBrain, Netflix bring back Johnny Test

The series found a new audience on the streamer because of its light-hearted style, and now it's getting a refreshed look for two new seasons and an interactive special.
By Ryan Tuchow
2 hours ago
Johnny_test_resized

