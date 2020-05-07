In brief: Atomic Cartoons series up for Peabody Award

Plus: A Canadian screenwriter is in development on a series about Rob Ford with AMC and a Vancouver studio is up for two Webby Awards.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
Mollyofdenali-02

Plus: A Canadian screenwriter is in development on a series about Rob Ford with AMC and a Vancouver studio is up for two Webby Awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN