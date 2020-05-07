Q1 ad revenue down at BCE, churn on sports channels minimal

Viewership on traditional TV is up 25% while Crave is up 75% since lockdown began, though execs cautioned that Q2 will be challenging.
By Bree Rody
2 hours ago
bellMediaOffice-623x350

Viewership on traditional TV is up 25% while Crave is up 75% since lockdown began, though execs cautioned that Q2 will be challenging.

