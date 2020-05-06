Fae Pictures ups its development capacity with two exec hires

Founder Shant Joshi explains how the company is able to expand during uncertain times and how Canada's COVID-19 response may 'redefine service production.'
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Founder Shant Joshi explains how the company is able to expand during uncertain times and how Canada’s COVID-19 response may ‘redefine service production.’

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN