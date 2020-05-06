Fae Pictures ups its development capacity with two exec hires
Founder Shant Joshi explains how the company is able to expand during uncertain times and how Canada's COVID-19 response may 'redefine service production.'
Founder Shant Joshi explains how the company is able to expand during uncertain times and how Canada’s COVID-19 response may ‘redefine service production.’
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN