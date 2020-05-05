Twenty-three Canadian titles among Hot Docs virtual lineup

Of the 226 originally selected projects, more than 130 will screen in the virtual edition, including titles from Lulu Wei, Mia Donovan and Barry Avrich.
By Daniele Alcinii
3 hours ago
Hot Docs

Of the 226 originally selected projects, more than 130 will screen in the virtual edition, including titles from Lulu Wei, Mia Donovan and Barry Avrich.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN