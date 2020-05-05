Indiecan nabs Werewolf, Girl With No Mouth

The Toronto-based distributor has inked deals for the Canadian and U.S. distribution and representation rights to the two genre films.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
werewolf-film1-h_2018

The Toronto-based distributor has inked deals for the Canadian and U.S. distribution and representation rights to the two genre films.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN