WGC re-elects Dennis Heaton for second term

The 2020-22 term sees a long-standing member step down and a new appointment to council, with Heaton set to lead the WGC through "a period of unprecedented change."
By Kelly Townsend
9 mins ago
Dennis_Heaton-0482

The 2020-22 term sees a long-standing member step down and a new appointment to council, with Heaton set to lead the WGC through “a period of unprecedented change.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN