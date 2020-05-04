WGC re-elects Dennis Heaton for second term
The 2020-22 term sees a long-standing member step down and a new appointment to council, with Heaton set to lead the WGC through "a period of unprecedented change."
The 2020-22 term sees a long-standing member step down and a new appointment to council, with Heaton set to lead the WGC through “a period of unprecedented change.”
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN