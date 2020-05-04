EyeSteelFilm’s Bob Moore wins Hot Docs’ Don Haig Award

The Montreal-based producer is the 15th recipient of the award and has four films set for Hot Docs, including the festival's opening film Softie.
By Kelly Townsend
55 mins ago
bob-moore-01

