How producer Loretta Todd kept cameras rolling during COVID-19
The producer behind APTN children's series Coyote’s Crazy Smart Science Show leaned on the Indigenous community to keep season three in production.
The producer behind APTN children’s series Coyote’s Crazy Smart Science Show leaned on the Indigenous community to keep season three in production.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN