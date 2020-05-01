Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for April 21 to 27, 2020 The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars claim the top two, followed by Ozark at #3.

The Star Wars universe continued to dominate on this week’s Digital Original chart with The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars landing at #1 and #2, respectively. Meanwhile, the list saw new unscripted entrant Too Hot to Handle (#10) earn an average of 2,013,963 demand expressions. On the Overall TV Show side, Brooklyn Nine-Nine came in at #1, followed by 90 Day Fiance at #2 and Better Call Saul at #3.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,592,143 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 3,342,609

3. Ozark (Netflix): 3,031,621

4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,721,415

5. Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu**): 2,617,951

6. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,528,578

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,410,307

8. Money Heist (Netflix): 2,320,191

9. The Witcher (Netflix): 2,227,157

10. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix): 2,013,963

**** Currently, no Canadian broadcaster holds the rights to Little Fires Everywhere starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 5,260,090 avg. demand expressions

2. 90 Day Fiance: 4,735,991

3. Better Call Saul: 4,092,873

4. Game Of Thrones: 3,983,512

5. My Hero Academia: 3,931,007

6. Saturday Night Live: 3,930,665

7. Outlander: 3,880,180

8. Westworld: 3,840,594

9. The Mandalorian: 3,592,143

10. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,571,857

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of April 21 to 27, 2020.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+