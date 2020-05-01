CASO study underscores ‘unique pain points’ for post-production

The newly released report projects that 80% of VFX, animation and post-production studios will run out of work by August and more than a quarter of the workforce will be laid off.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

