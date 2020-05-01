CASO study underscores ‘unique pain points’ for post-production
The newly released report projects that 80% of VFX, animation and post-production studios will run out of work by August and more than a quarter of the workforce will be laid off.
The newly released report projects that 80% of VFX, animation and post-production studios will run out of work by August and more than a quarter of the workforce will be laid off.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN