Pixcom adds former Quebecor VP to team

Ginette Viens has joined the Montreal-based company as its VP, international productions and executive producer.
By Lauren Malyk
37 mins ago

Ginette Viens has joined the Montreal-based company as its VP, international productions and executive producer.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN