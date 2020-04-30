Manitoba gov says some film production could resume on June 1

While many aspects of the reopening remain in flux, MFM's Rachel Rusen Margolis said it signals to producers that they can begin to plan for productions to return to Manitoba.
By Jordan Pinto
42 mins ago

