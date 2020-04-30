CBC Kids pulls some (puppet) strings

The pubcaster turned around fresh stay-at-home content in less than a week, with success rested on finding the right series to pivot, says children's exec Marie McCann.
By Ryan Tuchow
1 day ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Gary at Home 2 (1)

The pubcaster turned around fresh stay-at-home content in less than a week, with success rested on finding the right series to pivot, says children’s exec Marie McCann.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN