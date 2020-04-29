Telefilm selects 15 films for $2.1-million theatrical doc program

Among the chosen are Suzanne Crocker's Hot Docs selection First We Eat and projects from Jennifer Baichwal and Jennifer Holness.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
First_We_Eat_1

Among the chosen are Suzanne Crocker’s Hot Docs selection First We Eat and projects from Jennifer Baichwal and Jennifer Holness.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN