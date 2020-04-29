Hasbro bracing for challenging second quarter
The owner of Entertainment One saw its revenue decline 7.5% to US$1.11 billion in Q1 as production of both toys and shows were delayed by COVID-19.
The owner of Entertainment One saw its revenue decline 7.5% to US$1.11 billion in Q1 as production of both toys and shows were delayed by COVID-19.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN