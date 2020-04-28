Industry orgs sign on for Communities Create initiative

Led by digital creator and associate professor at FCAD, Ramona Pringle, the program aims to stimulate creativity through a series of workshops and micro grants.
By Jordan Pinto
48 mins ago
Ramona Pringle

