Former Disney exec joins JFL as chief content revenue officer

Marina Di Pancrazio's focus is on producing and selling 100 hours of new TV content a year and expanding the company's library and content business.
By Lauren Malyk
37 mins ago

Marina Di Pancrazio’s focus is on producing and selling 100 hours of new TV content a year and expanding the company’s library and content business.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN