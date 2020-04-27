The Great Canadian Baking Show gets fourth season

A production start date has yet to be confirmed for the CSA nominee produced by Proper Television in association with CBC and Love Productions.
By Lauren Malyk
19 mins ago
Bakers Colin, Nataliia and Jodi_GG107289

