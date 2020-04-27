Corus creates first social series on Pinterest
Made You Look is part of an effort to build brand love with Slice's millennial female audience as Pinterest explores the video content space.
Made You Look is part of an effort to build brand love with Slice’s millennial female audience as Pinterest explores the video content space.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN