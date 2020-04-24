YouTube commissions lockdown series from Sinking Ship
The J.J. Johnson-created series, to be shot entirely on webcam and smartphone, is part of a slate of short-turnaround YouTube originals launching in May.
The J.J. Johnson-created series, to be shot entirely on webcam and smartphone, is part of a slate of short-turnaround YouTube originals launching in May.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN