In brief: Canadians among SXSW virtual fest with Amazon

Carol Nguyen's short and more are set for Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection, while Hollywood Suite and Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble expand.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
no crying at the dinner table

Carol Nguyen’s short and more are set for Prime Video presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection, while Hollywood Suite and Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble expand.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN