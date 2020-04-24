Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for April 14 to 20, 2020
Star Wars: The Clone Wars tops the Digital Original chart, while Schitt's Creek claims the #9 spot on the Overall TV Show list.
With an average of 3,693,685 demand expressions, Star Wars: The Clone Wars secured the top spot on the Digital Original list for the week of April 14 to 20, 2020. Close behind, Ozark came in at #2, followed by The Mandalorian at #3. Meanwhile, on the Overall TV Show chart, Schitt’s Creek landed at #9 with 3,639,559 demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 3,693,685 avg. demand expressions
2. Ozark (Netflix): 3,405,422
3. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,273,800
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,828,415
5. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,707,275
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,438,955
7. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix): 2,298,985
8. Money Heist (Netflix): 2,272,514
9. The Good Fight (W Network): 2,240,191
10. Titans (Netflix): 2,141,776
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,459,254 avg. demand expressions
2. My Hero Academia: 4,420,242
3. Game Of Thrones: 4,228,292
4. Saturday Night Live: 4,149,779
5. 90 Day Fiance: 4,143,675
6. Better Call Saul: 4,013,815
7. Outlander: 3,946,942
8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 3,693,685
9. Schitt’s Creek: 3,639,559
10. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,634,274
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of April 14 to 20, 2020.