U.S. streamer BET+ picks up Diggstown from eOne

The first season of the Floyd Kane-created legal drama lands on BET+ as an original series, making it the first time Diggstown will be available in the U.S. market.
By Kelly Townsend
5 mins ago
diggstown-eone-01

