Media down 12% for Rogers’ first quarterly since COVID-19
Cable and wireless have remained stable in the company's Q1 results, but the cancellation of live sports has affected Rogers' media segment.
Cable and wireless have remained stable in the company’s Q1 results, but the cancellation of live sports has affected Rogers’ media segment.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN