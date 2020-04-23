Media down 12% for Rogers’ first quarterly since COVID-19

Cable and wireless have remained stable in the company's Q1 results, but the cancellation of live sports has affected Rogers' media segment.
By Bree Rody
2 hours ago
Rogers

Cable and wireless have remained stable in the company's Q1 results, but the cancellation of live sports has affected Rogers' media segment.

