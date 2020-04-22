Netflix smashes Q1 forecasts, adds 16M subs

Overall revenue climbed 28% to US$5.8 billion, with Tiger King, Love is Blind and Ozark propelling viewership during the pandemic.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
IMG_0085 JEPA_R

Overall revenue climbed 28% to US$5.8 billion, with Tiger King, Love is Blind and Ozark propelling viewership during the pandemic.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: