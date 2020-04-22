Column: Go big and stay home

Reel Canada's Jack Blum and Sharon Corder discuss National Canadian Film Day's pivot and how, even through these challenging times, the industry has come together.
By Guest 
23 mins ago
Jack Blum and Sharon Corder

Reel Canada’s Jack Blum and Sharon Corder discuss National Canadian Film Day’s pivot and how, even through these challenging times, the industry has come together.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN