Broadcasters talk experimentation, trend-setting amid COVID-19

Broadcast heads discuss the implications of frozen production pipelines and schedule overhauls in a climate where ad revenue has slowed to a trickle but viewership is spiking.
By Playback Staff
55 mins ago

Broadcast heads discuss the implications of frozen production pipelines and schedule overhauls in a climate where ad revenue has slowed to a trickle but viewership is spiking.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN