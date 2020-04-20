U.K. indies report $438M in losses, dwindling reserves in Pact survey
The report pegged losses stemming from cancelled or postponed productions at around $4.55 million per company, while 58% said they will scale back on development.
The report pegged losses stemming from cancelled or postponed productions at around $4.55 million per company, while 58% said they will scale back on development.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN