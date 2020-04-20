U.K. indies report $438M in losses, dwindling reserves in Pact survey

The report pegged losses stemming from cancelled or postponed productions at around $4.55 million per company, while 58% said they will scale back on development.
By Jillian Morgan
3 hours ago

