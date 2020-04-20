CFF, Super Channel partner for virtual version

Starting on May 21, Canadian Film Fest presented by Super Channel will see nine features and 25 shorts screen on Super Channel Fuse.
By Lauren Malyk
16 mins ago
A Perfect Plan

