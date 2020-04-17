Distribution rights for CBC’s Trickster move to Abacus Media
The international rights to the six-part series were previously held by Kew Media Distribution prior to the collapse of its parent company.
The international rights to the six-part series were previously held by Kew Media Distribution prior to the collapse of its parent company.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN