Distribution rights for CBC’s Trickster move to Abacus Media

The international rights to the six-part series were previously held by Kew Media Distribution prior to the collapse of its parent company.
By Daniele Alcinii
3 hours ago
TRICKSTER

The international rights to the six-part series were previously held by Kew Media Distribution prior to the collapse of its parent company.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN