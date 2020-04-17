Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for April 7 to 13, 2020
Ozark stays strong at #1 on the Digital Original list, while Schitt's Creek jumps to #2 on the Overall TV Show chart.
Ozark, Money Heist and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness climbed to the top of the Digital Original list for the week of April 7 to 13th. Meanwhile, on the Overall TV Show front, Schitt’s Creek claimed the #2 spot with an average of 4,567,481 demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Ozark (Netflix): 3,706,221 avg. demand expressions
2. Money Heist (Netflix): 3,210,254
3. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix): 3,074,932
4. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 3,070,136
5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,933,629
6. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,861,160
7. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,854,816
8. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,476,219
9. The Witcher (Netflix): 2,336,648
10. Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu): 2,108,427**
** Currently, no Canadian broadcaster holds the rights to Little Fires Everywhere starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. The Walking Dead: 5,220,345 avg. demand expressions
2. Schitt’s Creek: 4,567,481
3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,352,901
4. My Hero Academia: 4,235,269
5. 90 Day Fiance: 4,213,164
6. Game Of Thrones: 4,167,769
7. Saturday Night Live: 4,144,690
8. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,863,703
9. RuPaul’s Drag Race: 3,846,877
10. Better Call Saul: 3,813,901
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of April 7 to 13, 2020.
Image of Ozark courtesy of Netflix