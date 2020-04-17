Feds will provide $500M to Canadian Heritage

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the half-billion dollar cash injection will support artists and creators, as well as organizations experiencing liquidity problems.
By Jordan Pinto
38 mins ago
justin-trudeau-01

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the half-billion dollar cash injection will support artists and creators, as well as organizations experiencing liquidity problems.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN