TCB sale to Beyond Int’l approved by Ontario court
The acquisition, valued at around $3.63 million, will go ahead despite the fact TCB Media Rights founder Paul Heaney did not consent to the deal.
The acquisition, valued at around $3.63 million, will go ahead despite the fact TCB Media Rights founder Paul Heaney did not consent to the deal.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN