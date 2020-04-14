Hot Docs aims to honour filmmakers with 2020 selections

Despite this year's edition being postponed, the Toronto festival has announced its official picks, tapping Sam Soko's Canada copro Softie for its Opening Night slot.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
Softie_1

